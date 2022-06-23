Garmin expands and improves premium Fusion audio lineup with new Signature Series 3i speakers

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the Signature Series 3i marine speakers from Fusion® Entertainment, a Garmin brand. Delivering new grille color options, seamless plug-and-play installation and added protection against the marine environment – alongside Fusion’s flagship onboard entertainment experience – the Signature Series 3i features new water-resistant connectors2 that protect against water ingress and simplify the installation process. Complete with speakers, subwoofers and wake tower speakers, the series includes illuminated sport, non-illuminated sport, and classic styles that offer an exceptional level of customization and elegance for any boat.

"The Signature Series 3i combines the modern style and superior sound boaters want with the added layers of marine protection they need. From center consoles and yachts to wake boats and pontoons, this new range is built for life on the water,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Whether a factory installation or aftermarket retrofit, the new connector solutions make installation a breeze so our customers can enjoy an unmatched entertainment experience without the hassle.”

New grille color option

Combining both function and style, the series adds a metallic Sports Gray grille option that builds on the sleek aesthetics that are the hallmark of Fusion audio systems. Designed to complement a variety of boat types and preferences, the Sports Gray model also features durable materials that are engineered to endure season after season onboard.

Premium audio performance

For even greater sound definition and higher power output, the series includes innovative, CURV® cone technology. This woven fiber composite contributes to a lighter and stronger speaker design that helps the Signature Series 3i project high-quality audio over engine noise, even while cutting through the waves.

When fully integrated with a Fusion DSP-enabled stereo – like the award-winning Apollo™ MS-RA770 – and Fusion’s Apollo Series marine amplifiers3, these speakers maximize performance and enhance ease-of-use for Fusion products by delivering optimized sound reproduction to each individual zone. Plus, Apollo Series amplifiers alleviate the hassle of installation and complex audio adjustments by offering in-the-box mounting brackets and an Easy-Tune setup via the Fusion-Link™ app for compatible smart devices. With a full Fusion audio system on board, boaters can enjoy the benefit of both premium onboard entertainment and a seamless, tune-free setup and installation.

Unparalleled onboard entertainment

The Signature Series 3i combines traditional red, green and blue LEDs with cool white and warm white (CRGBW) for an unprecedented spectrum of color, from soft pastels to vibrant hues. Fusion became the first in the industry to deliver CRGBW LED-illuminated marine speakers and subwoofers, allowing lighting options that can match each unique boat and style preference. For more customization onboard, the intuitive CRGBW wireless remote allows full control over brightness, mode (static or dynamic) and speed of the Signature Series 3i from anywhere onboard.

Offered in illuminated and non-illuminated Sport Gray and Sport White styles – along with subtle, classic white styles – the Signature Series 3i includes a variety of size options that suit the needs of any boat type, including:

6.5-, 7.7- and 8.8-inch speakers

10- and 12-inch subwoofers

6.5-inch wake tower speakers

Built to last year after year, the Signature Series 3i is water-rated to IP65 with ISO12216 compliance and engineered to Fusion’s signature True-Marine™ standard for protection against harsh marine elements such as salt fog, water, dust and UV. The full range also includes a 3-year consumer warranty.

Signature Series 3i speakers, subwoofers and wake tower speakers are available for purchase with prices ranging from $379.99 to $819.99. Click here to learn more about the full Signature Series 3i range and its seamless integration with Garmin marine electronics.

1 Based on 2021 reported sales.

2 Excludes wake tower speaker models

3 Amplifiers are designed exclusively for use with Fusion DSP-enabled stereos (Apollo RA770, Apollo RA670, Apollo WB670 and RA210) and Fusion speakers

