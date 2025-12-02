Garmin Expands Satellite Communicator Lineup; Bags Contract From Brazilian Airforce

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), a manufacturer of wireless devices, Tuesday announced that it is expanding its lineup of compact satellite communicators with the introduction of inReach Mini 3 Plus.

Featuring a color touchscreen display and built-in speaker and microphone, inReach Mini 3 Plus lets users exchange voice messages, texts and photo. They can also trigger an interactive SOS message to the Garmin Response center in case of emergency.

The inReach Mini 3 Plus comes with up to 330 hours of battery life in 10-minute tracking mode enabling consumers to use it on multi-day trips without the need for any extra plug-ins or battery chargers.

Additionally, the company bagged a contract for its G5000H integrated flight deck by the Brazilian Air Force through Ace Aeronautics. Garmin is to modernize the cockpits of 24 UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

"Alongside Ace Aeronautics, we're excited to bring the G5000H integrated flight deck to the Brazilian Air Force UH-60 helicopters. This modernization program brings next-generation avionics capabilities and expanded utility to these helicopters. Operators will experience significant reduction in pilot workload, improved levels of situational awareness, as well as modern technologies like HSVT, HTAWS and more. Brazil joins many other respected military programs around the globe who have chosen Garmin avionics for their fleet upgrades.", commented Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales, Marketing, Programs & Support.

In pre-market activity, GRMN shares were trading at $195.07, down 0.92% on the New York Stock Exchange.