Garmin G5000 integrated flight deck to receive EASA approval for Cessna Citation Excel and Citation XLS aircraft

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced imminent European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval of the G5000® flight deck for the Cessna Citation Excel and Citation XLS aircraft. Providing an exceptional experience for European owners and operators, the G5000 integrated avionics suite modernizes the cockpit with additional capabilities, significantly reduces operational costs and increases situational awareness of the flight crew.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005333/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"Working alongside EASA, we are thrilled to bring this complete flight deck solution to the European market and further expand the G5000 upgrade program for the Citation Excel and Citation XLS fleet,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. "Since the program certification three years ago, well over 100 Excel and XLS aircraft have committed to upgrading with G5000, including aircraft from charter and fractional provider flyExclusive. We are gratified with the success thus far and look forward to continuing along that steady growth path following the EASA certification.”

The G5000 integrated flight deck for the Citation Excel/XLS features three landscape-oriented flight displays with split-screen capability, allowing pilots to simultaneously view maps, charts, checklists, TAWS, TCAS, flight plan information, weather and more. Electronic charts and Garmin SafeTaxi® airport diagrams are geo-referenced and can be viewed across all three displays. Intuitive touchscreen controllers serve as the pilot interface to the flight deck and contribute to the ease of operation and seamless transition between various pages.

Installation of the G5000 on the Citation Excel/XLS includes a fully digital Automatic Flight Control System (AFCS), offering precise performance throughout the aircraft’s flight envelope. The system also includes Emergency Descent Mode (EDM) as a standard feature that can be enabled by the autopilot in the event of a loss in aircraft pressurization. Underspeed protection (USP) is an optional feature that allows the autopilot to assist with airspeed management, while also enabling fully coupled go-arounds, greatly reducing pilot workload.

The G5000 upgrade for the Citation Excel/XLS comes with a fully integrated Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out solution that’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) rule-compliant. Additionally, operators gain access to more airports and lower approach minimums throughout the world as the G5000 has PBN/RNP 0.3 with LPV/APV approach capability.

This upgrade also offers additional options, such as:

Synthetic vision technology (SVT ™ ), which presents a 3D virtual depiction of terrain, obstacles, traffic and the runway environment.

), which presents a 3D virtual depiction of terrain, obstacles, traffic and the runway environment. SurfaceWatch ™ , which provides visual and aural cues to help prevent pilots from taking off and landing on a taxiway, on a runway that is too short or on the wrong runway based on performance data entered during preflight.

, which provides visual and aural cues to help prevent pilots from taking off and landing on a taxiway, on a runway that is too short or on the wrong runway based on performance data entered during preflight. Datalink weather, including access to global weather products and text/voice communication through the Iridium satellite network.

Advanced Doppler weather radar features, including ground clutter suppression and turbulence detection.

FANS-1/A+ and ACARS support, meeting requirements to fly the North Atlantic Track System (NATS).

For additional information regarding the G5000 integrated flight deck upgrade for the Citation Excel/XLS, visit garmin.com/xls or contact Dave Brown at (913) 440-1714 or dave.brown@garmin.com.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world’s first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminaviation on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, G5000 and SafeTaxi are registered trademarks and SVT and SurfaceWatch are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005333/en/