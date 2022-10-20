Garmin Health hits key milestone with completion of 500th research study

Garmin Health, a leading global provider of smartwatches, fitness trackers and digital enterprise health solutions, today announced a renewed focus on research studies with the debut of Garmin Health Research Solutions, an online resource featuring more than 500 research projects and third-party studies that successfully demonstrate how Garmin wearable devices and the Garmin Health Connected Ecosystem are used to measure activity and biometrics to help advance health research.

"We are gratified that hundreds of scholars, scientists and clinicians are leveraging Garmin wearable device data such as heart rate, HRV, stress, sleep, and other important metrics to achieve meaningful research outcomes,” said Jörn Watzke, Garmin Health senior director of B2B sales. "Whether it is access to high-resolution raw data, independent data hosting or full wearable device control, the Garmin Health ecosystem offers researchers everything they need to conduct best-in-class studies across a wide range of topics.”

Successful research studies receiving third-party validation have been conducted in the areas of Parkinson’s Disease medication management, panic attack prediction, COVID-19 infection prediction and vaccination reactions, remotely monitored employee exercise programs, exercise and stroke patients, the impact of music on runners and the body’s response to negative self-talk.

With an extensive wearable portfolio that includes the vívofit® 4 fitness tracker with one year of battery life, Garmin Health makes a wide array of health and activity data easily accessible to researchers without inconveniencing study participants. Additional benefits and features of Garmin Health Research Solutions include:

Simple, streamlined platform is easy to set up with the ability to synchronize multiple Garmin wearables.

Raw, high-resolution data is accessible through definable interval logging with the option to adjust granularity and frequency.

Independent hosting eliminates the need for a Garmin account and enables third-party network integration.

Sensor data enabled by the Garmin Health connected ecosystem supports full resolution of real-time data streams.

Full device control features allow researchers and third parties to take control of what appears on screen.

As an additional resource, the health research community is invited to attend the 2nd Garmin Health Research Webinar on Oct. 26 at 10am CDT / 5pm CET. The 45-minute Webinar will provide unique insights into Garmin’s latest sensor technology updates and will introduce a technology partner’s research solution. Unique research challenges and ways to overcome them with Garmin wearable devices will be discussed. Researchers interested in attending may register here.

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin’s extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers’ commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted provider. For more information, email our press team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/health.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 25, 2021 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983) A copy of Garmin’s Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005339/en/