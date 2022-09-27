Garmin inReach Messenger: Easy-to-use satellite communicator provides messaging and security when outside of cellular coverage

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced inReach® Messenger, a new communication-focused device with global two-way texting, location sharing, and SOS capabilities1. Built for those who want a quick and easy way to reach loved ones when they’re without cellular coverage, inReach Messenger provides seamless satellite communication either as a standalone device or when paired to the new Garmin Messenger companion app for smartphones. This new app leverages Wi-Fi®, cellular and satellite connectivity for two-way texting and group messaging. The Messenger companion app will automatically choose between Wi-Fi, cellular or satellite connectivity to ensure every message is sent and received. In the event of an emergency, the inReach Messenger and Messenger App2 can send an SOS message to the 24/7 staffed Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC).

"Garmin inReach devices are trusted by hundreds of thousands of users globally for communication and peace of mind. The new inReach Messenger is no exception, but with its multiple communication networks, ease-of-use, and smartphone compatibility, it is a perfect device for those who want to easily keep in touch when outside of cell coverage,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Like all inReach devices, inReach Messenger has the ability to send an SOS message to the Garmin IERCC, which has responded to more than 9,000 inReach SOS incidents.”

Streamlined Communication

When paired with the inReach Messenger, users can sync with their smartphone’s contacts list with the companion app to make staying in touch even easier. For the most efficient messaging, the companion app will send messages, post to social media or communicate with fellow adventurers through a cellular or Wi-Fi connection when available, then automatically switch to the 100% global Iridium® satellite network when no longer in cellular or Wi-Fi range.

To keep all friends and family up to date on a trip, the new Messenger companion app supports group text chats with friends and family, even those without inReach devices. Users can continue in-app conversations at home using their Wi-Fi or cellular connection without having to change settings.

inReach Messenger operates as a fully functional, standalone device and does not require a cell phone. Users can check-in to easily notify contacts of their trip progress, send location updates, start or stop tracking, and declare an SOS directly from the device.

There When You Need It Most

Thanks to a dedicated SOS button on inReach Messenger, users can quickly declare an SOS should an emergency occur. Once an SOS is declared, inReach Messenger will send a distress message to the IERCC, a 24/7 Garmin staffed professional emergency response coordination center for response coordination. The IERCC can communicate with the inReach Messenger user in addition to notifying the applicable search and rescue organization or other resources. The IERCC will deliver a confirmation that help is on the way and provide updates on the status of the response effort. The IERCC may also reach out to the user’s designated emergency contacts and will continue to monitor the incident until it is resolved.

Using Garmin’s new "Safety Charging” feature, if a user’s smartphone runs out of battery, the user can simply connect inReach Messenger to their smartphone for enough charge to send custom text messages from the Garmin Messenger app.

Built For Adventure

inReach Messenger provides up to 28 days of battery life in default settings. The impact-resistant inReach Messenger fits in the palm of your hand, measuring just 3.1” x 2.5” and weighing 4 oz. Water rated to IPX7, inReach Messenger can withstand incidental exposure of water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.

To enhance any adventure, inReach Messenger can be paired with more than 80 compatible Garmin devices including smartwatches, handhelds, navigators and more. Once paired to a compatible device, inReach Messenger allows users to send and receive messages, share their location, receive smart notifications, and declare an SOS from the paired device.

inReach Messenger represents the newest innovation in Garmin’s expanding family of global satellite communication devices and is available now for a suggested retail price of $299.99.

