07.07.2022 15:04:00

Garmin Ltd. schedules second quarter 2022 earnings call

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) invites shareholders and investors to listen to its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT, with executives of Garmin. The call will be held in conjunction with the company's earnings release, which will be distributed prior to market open on July 27, 2022.

What: Garmin Ltd. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT

Where: Join the live webcast at http://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/

Register: Participants who wish to join by phone, and analysts who wish to participate in the question-and-answer session, should register here to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to join the audio portion of the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

Contact: investor.relations@garmin.com

An archive of the live webcast will be available until July 26, 2023 at garmin.com/investors/events.

About Garmin Ltd:

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, or follow us on LinkedIn.

28.07.20
 Garmin bestätigt Cyberattacke (dpa-AFX)

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.

