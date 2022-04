Garmin Ltd Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $211.59 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $220.03 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $1.17 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $211.59 Mln. vs. $220.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.5 Bln