|
31.07.2024 13:20:16
Garmin Ltd Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $300.63 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $287.94 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $304.60 million or $1.58 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $1.507 billion from $1.321 billion last year.
Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $300.63 Mln. vs. $287.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.507 Bln vs. $1.321 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Garmin Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Garmin Ltd.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Garmin Ltd.
|0,00
|0,00%