Garmin Ltd Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $541.66 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $401.62 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $533.64 million or $2.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $1.986 billion from $1.771 billion last year.

Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $541.66 Mln. vs. $401.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.80 vs. $2.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.986 Bln vs. $1.771 Bln last year.

For the year 2026 guidance.

The company anticipates revenue of approximately $8.15 billion and pro forma EPS of $10.80 based on gross margin of 61.0%, operating margin of 29.0% and a full year tax rate of 16.5% (see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).