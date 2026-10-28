Garmin Aktie
WKN DE: A1C06B / ISIN: CH0114405324
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28.10.2026 12:11:34
Garmin Ltd Q3 Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $541.66 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $401.62 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $533.64 million or $2.76 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $1.986 billion from $1.771 billion last year.
Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $541.66 Mln. vs. $401.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.80 vs. $2.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.986 Bln vs. $1.771 Bln last year.
For the year 2026 guidance.
The company anticipates revenue of approximately $8.15 billion and pro forma EPS of $10.80 based on gross margin of 61.0%, operating margin of 29.0% and a full year tax rate of 16.5% (see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).
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