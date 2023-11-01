01.11.2023 12:09:49

Garmin Ltd Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $257.24 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $210.85 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $270.22 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $1.28 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $257.24 Mln. vs. $210.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 Full year revenue guidance: $5.150 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Garmin Ltd.mehr Nachrichten