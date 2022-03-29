Garmin named Associate Member of the Year by the Aircraft Electronics Association

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced that it was named the 2022 Associate Member of the Year by members of the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) at its annual international convention and trade show in New Orleans, La., March 28-31. The prestigious Associate Member of the Year award is given to a manufacturer, distributor or service provider for its outstanding dealer support and contributions in the general aviation industry.

"It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by the AEA members for this distinction among our industry colleagues around the globe,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. "Together with our vast and experienced authorized dealer network comprised of AEA member companies, our dedication to deliver industry-leading products, services and support is as strong as ever. This award validates the hard work and steadfast dedication of our entire team and we’re truly humbled by the recognition.”

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots, aircraft owners and operators around the world. Well known for ground-breaking GPS, navigation and communication products like its GTN™ Xi series navigators, Garmin offers a wide range of avionics solutions that seamlessly integrate and further enhance the flying experience.

Revered for its commitment to help the general aviation community fly more safely, Garmin was recognized by AEA members for many of its safety-enhancing technologies, including Garmin Autoland, the 2020 winner of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy.

Part of the Garmin Autonomí™ family of autonomous flight technologies, Autoland is the world’s first certified system of its kind designed to activate during an emergency to safely fly and land an aircraft without human intervention1. In the event of an emergency, such as pilot incapacitation, a passenger can activate Autoland with a simple press of a dedicated button, should the pilot no longer be able to perform their duties as pilot in command. Autoland can also activate automatically if the system detects no pilot interaction. Once activated, the system immediately calculates a flight path to the most suitable airport and runway, while avoiding terrain and adverse weather, initiates a stabilized approach and automatically lands the aircraft.

Garmin was also commended for Smart Glide™, a revolutionary safety tool that helps pilots in loss of engine power emergencies by automating tasks to reduce pilot workload. In the event of the loss of engine power in a single-engine aircraft, a pilot faces the urgent, workload-intensive job of maneuvering the aircraft from its current position to a suitable airport. Through compatible avionics, such as GTN Xi series navigators, Smart Glide provides assistance to the pilot by recommending a suitable airport estimated to be within glide range, as well as providing critical information to the pilot and optimizing select avionics settings, helping save the pilot precious time and workload2. When paired with a compatible Garmin autopilot, Smart Glide can automatically engage the autopilot and pitch for the aircraft’s best glide speed while simultaneously navigating the aircraft within the vicinity of the selected airport so the pilot can execute an approach and landing.

Four-time recipient of the AEA Associate Member of the Year award, Garmin also received this honor in 1994, 2000 and 2011.

A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminaviation on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

