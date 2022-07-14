Garmin named official technology sponsor of the Bowerman Track Club

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced an agreement to become the official technology sponsor of the Bowerman Track Club through 2023.

"The Bowerman Track Club is one of the premier running clubs in America and we are thrilled to welcome these accomplished runners to our Garmin family,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. "Both Garmin and the Bowerman Track Club are committed to supporting runners of all ages and abilities, and we are honored that these athletes and their coaches trust our state-of-the-art running smartwatches to guide them through their training and prepare them for competition.”

The Bowerman Track Club is comprised of 17 professional, world-class athletes, Olympians and American record holders, including Moh Ahmed, Amos Bartelsmeyer, Matt Centrowitz, Elise Cranny, Grant Fisher, Vanessa Fraser, Courtney Frerichs, Evan Jager, Woody Kincaid, Lopez Lomong, Sean McGorty, Thomas Ratcliffe, Karissa Schweizer, Marc Scott, Andrea Seccafien, Josh Thompson and Kieran Tuntivate.

"The Bowerman Track Club is so grateful to work with Garmin as it is such a natural fit for our professional runners,” said Jerry Schumacher, the Bowerman Track Club head coach. "A watch is one of the most essential tools we use to measure our progress in training and racing. With the technology that Garmin Forerunner running smartwatches offer, we will gain essential insight into our athletes’ recovery and fitness.”

Athletes and coaches from the Bowerman Track Club will use Garmin’s newest running smartwatches and tools to prepare for competition, including:

Forerunner ® 255: A GPS smartwatch with up to 14 days of battery life that evaluates performance stats such as V02 Max, training status and more while offering recovery insights, daily suggested workouts and health and wellness features.

255: A GPS smartwatch with up to 14 days of battery life that evaluates performance stats such as V02 Max, training status and more while offering recovery insights, daily suggested workouts and health and wellness features. Forerunner 955 Solar : A premium GPS smartwatch with solar charging and up to 20 days of battery life 1 that tracks advanced performance metrics, real-time stamina during a workout and more while also providing a daily training readiness score, heart rate variability (HRV) status and advanced wellness features.

A premium GPS smartwatch with solar charging and up to 20 days of battery life that tracks advanced performance metrics, real-time stamina during a workout and more while also providing a daily training readiness score, heart rate variability (HRV) status and advanced wellness features. Garmin Clipboard™ Coaching app: A free, all-in-one solution where coaches can review and compare their team’s stats, track performance trends and more from a compatible smart device.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin fitness brands include Tacx® and Firstbeat Analytics™. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminrunning on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 Assumes all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Forerunner and Tacx are registered trademarks and HRM-Pro, Garmin Clipboard and Firstbeat Analytics are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

