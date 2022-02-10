Garmin named official wearable sponsor of the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced a two-year agreement to become the official wearable sponsor of the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF), beginning this year.

Over 200,000 student athletes have participated in NSAF programs since the foundation’s inception, including nearly 500 Olympians and over 190 Olympic medalists. A leader in global wearable technology, Garmin is a household name for both serious and aspiring athletes with smartwatches that provide detailed training data, performance monitoring tools, connected features and more.

"The NSAF attracts some of the fastest runners in the country through their elite competitions and developmental programs, and we are thrilled to be working together to celebrate these talented athletes,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. "Many high school athletes and running teams rely on the state-of-the-art data and technology Garmin watches provide, and we look forward to cheering them on as they chase down their next PR.”

As part of the agreement, Garmin will sponsor the following NSAF events:

Nike Indoor Nationals March 11-13, Staten Island, New York

Nike Outdoor Nationals June 16-19, Eugene, Oregon

Great American Cross Country Festival, Presented by Garmin October 1-2, Cary, North Carolina

Nike XC Town Twilight October 1, Terra Haute, Indiana



"We're thrilled to have Garmin become a sponsor in our programs," said NSAF Executive Director Jim Spier. "We think the technology that Garmin provides for track & field and cross-country athletes, as well as coaches, is game-changing. They are redefining what's possible in our sport, and that aligns directly with the NSAF's goals and values.”

As the official wearable sponsor of the NSAF, Garmin will have an active presence at each event with representatives on hand to answer questions, cheer on the competitors and showcase Garmin’s state-of-the-art running watches and training tools, including:

Forerunner ® 55: An affordable and easy-to-use GPS smartwatch that lets runners track time, distance, speed, pace and heart rate from the wrist, while also offering daily suggested workouts, all-day activity tracking and health, wellness and connected features.

55: An affordable and easy-to-use GPS smartwatch that lets runners track time, distance, speed, pace and heart rate from the wrist, while also offering daily suggested workouts, all-day activity tracking and health, wellness and connected features. Forerunner 245 Music: A GPS smartwatch that evaluates performance stats such as V02 Max, training status and more, while offering recovery insights, daily suggested workouts, onboard music storage, and health and wellness features.

HRM-Pro™: A premium heart rate strap that transmits real-time heart rate data over ANT+ ® and BLE ® technology, and captures running dynamics that can help athletes improve their form.

and BLE technology, and captures running dynamics that can help athletes improve their form. Garmin Clipboard™ Coaching app: A free, all-in-one solution where coaches can review and compare team stats, create and send workouts, track performance trends and more from a compatible smart device.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin fitness brands include Tacx® and Firstbeat Analytics™. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminfitness on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Forerunner and Tacx are registered trademarks and HRM-Pro, Firstbeat Analytics and Garmin Clipboard are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

About the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation, Inc.:

The National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) was founded in 1990. It is a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization with the mission of opening doors to the world for our youth, through athletics, and providing them opportunities to succeed. That includes supporting high school and junior-aged track and field athletes in the US through national high school competitions, including Nike Indoor and Nike Outdoor Nationals; The Great American XC Festival and HBCU Challenge and the Nike XC Town Twilight. The NSAF provides approximately $250,000 in grants annually. For more information about the NSAF, please visit NationalScholastic.org.

