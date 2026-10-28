Garmin Aktie

Garmin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C06B / ISIN: CH0114405324

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28.10.2026 21:33:51

Garmin Q3 Earnings: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) announced new full-year revenue guidance of $8.15 billion, up from $8.05 billion. Premium product momentum and expanding hardware margins are driving record operating performance across fitness and outdoor segments. Three things management said stand out.

Surging memory component prices are creating a profitability headwind that is starting to affect the business. Management plans to use operational scale and vertical integration, which means controlling its own manufacturing and supply chain, to cushion the impact.

In-house manufacturing gives the company cost flexibility and pricing power that direct competitors struggle to match during inflationary cycles. Management relies on these structural controls to protect profitability when input prices rise across the industry.

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