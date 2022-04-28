Garmin quatix 7 smartwatch fuels the active boater lifestyle

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the quatix® 7 Series of premium smartwatches, purpose-built for life on the water and packed with wearable tech for everyday fitness, wellness and convenience. Building on the excellence of its award-winning predecessor, the quatix 7 Series offers several new boating features designed to strengthen onboard integration, such as multifunction display (MFD) control, anchor drag alerts and more.

The quatix 7 Series also boasts vibrant, new touchscreen display options that complements an existing 5-button design, allowing for unmatched all-day wearability. Complete with 3 models – quatix 7, quatix 7 Sapphire and quatix 7X Solar – the full series includes Garmin’s flagship smartwatch and boating features with added functionality and premium features available for high-end editions. New to the series, Sapphire models add an always-on AMOLED display for sharper color, clarity and brightness – without draining battery.

"The quatix 7 Series offers a level of versatility and utility that any mariner can appreciate, serving as everything from the dedicated first mate for an offshore cruise to a sleek and stylish timepiece that can be worn to dinner with friends,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "With several new and innovative marine features, customers can control their MFD from anywhere on the boat and even get notified of important weather and tide information that could impact their navigation. Plus, the quatix 7 Series packs advanced smart features and an incredibly enduring battery life that can’t be found in any other marine watch.”

Must-have tools for mariners

Whether boating, sailing or fishing, the quatix 7 Series offers the advantage of seamless integration with Garmin chartplotters and other marine electronics2. When paired with compatible onboard equipment, quatix 7 enables convenient control for autopilot and Fusion® Entertainment systems, and it can stream important information about the boat, including water depth, engine RPM, wind and customized data, directly to your wrist – from anywhere on board. No matter the on-the-water hobby, quatix 7 has you covered with a host of built-in activity profiles, like fishing, sailing, sail racing, kayaking, surfing and many more. Also, support for detail-rich BlueChart® g3 coastal charts and LakeVü™ g3 inland maps means that mariners can confidently leave dock with enhanced situational awareness.

Key new features include:

MFD control : Quickly access common interactions, like chart zoom, backlight adjustment and layout shortcuts at the touch of a button

: Quickly access common interactions, like chart zoom, backlight adjustment and layout shortcuts at the touch of a button Anchor drag alarm : Get quick alerts to the watch when the anchor is dragging

: Get quick alerts to the watch when the anchor is dragging Tide alerts : Remain mindful of the water’s ebbs and flows with integrated tide data and alerts – now viewable on the watch face

: Remain mindful of the water’s ebbs and flows with integrated tide data and alerts – now viewable on the watch face Multi-band GPS: With more satellite frequencies utilized, Sapphire and Solar models enable more accurate positioning

With more satellite frequencies utilized, Sapphire and Solar models enable more accurate positioning Multicontinent Topo Maps: Explore detailed contour mapping around the globe that is easily loaded and updated via built-in Wi-Fi®

Built-to-last battery

Boaters can spend more time doing the activities they enjoy and less time charging up at home, thanks to a battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode for Sapphire models and up to 18 days for standard models. To go even further between charges, Solar models harness the power of the sun to extend battery life, granting users up to 37 days of in smartwatch mode or up to 90 days in battery saver mode.

Sophisticated, reliable design

Blending modern flair and rugged design elements, quatix 7 offers the versatility to go from the marine environment to a night on the town. Each quatix 7 watch features a striking, sunlight-readable color display for clear visibility and a sophisticated look, as well as a water rating of 10 ATM3 to withstand a variety of conditions, even underwater. Standard models are cased in a stainless-steel bezel and includes a robust, Corning® Gorilla® Glass lens. Sapphire models are cased in a diamond-like carbon coated titanium with a stunning Sapphire lens. Solar models are also cased in diamond-like carbon coated titanium, but features a Power Sapphire lens for improved solar charging.

New design elements include:

Vivid new display option : Sapphire models bring the watch to life with a stunning AMOLED display that remains clear and visible in sunlight

: Sapphire models bring the watch to life with a stunning AMOLED display that remains clear and visible in sunlight Touchscreen or buttons : Opt to use Garmin’s traditional buttons or a new, intuitive touchscreen interface – or choose to alternate between both

: Opt to use Garmin’s traditional buttons or a new, intuitive touchscreen interface – or choose to alternate between both Built-in LED flashlight: When the sun goes down, the Solar model features a hands-free LED flashlight to guide through darkness

Streamlined smart features and fitness tracking

Purpose-built for life on the go, the quatix 7 Series supplies a full suite of essential connected features and health monitoring data, including Pulse Ox4, wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking, plus Garmin wellness insights such as Body Battery™, Fitness Age and Sleep Score with Advanced Sleep Monitoring5. Preloaded activity profiles – running, cycling, golfing, hiking, rowing, skiing, and more – record data and let users know when their training intensity is too high, too low or just right. Plus, quatix 7 Series comes preloaded with SkiView™ maps and 42,000 golf courses. Users can pay the tab with the Garmin Pay™ contactless payment solution6 when stopping into the marina for a bite, and enjoy music playlists from streaming services7 such as Spotify®, Amazon Music and Deezer with wireless headphones for phone-free listening. Not to mention, quatix 7 allows for smart notifications8 like texts, phone calls, emails and more, right to the watch.

The quatix 7, quatix 7 Sapphire and quatix 7X Solar are available now with suggested retail prices ranging from $699.99 to $1,199.99. To learn more about the quatix 7 Series, featured accessories and compatibility with Garmin marine electronics, visit garmin.com.

1 Based on 2021 reported sales

2 Compatible marine products: GPSMAP® 7x2/7x3/9x2/9x3/12x2/12x3 Plus, GPSMAP 10x2/12x2, GPSMAP 74/7600, GPSMAP 84/8600, GHC™ 20, GNX™ Wind, GNT 10

3 See Garmin.com/waterrating

4 Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

5 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy

6 View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information

7 Requires premium subscription with a third-party music provider

8 When paired with a compatible smartphone

