Garner Appoints John Temperilli as President

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garner Environmental Services, Inc. (Garner), a K-Solv Group Company, announces the promotion of John Temperilli from Vice President to President of the company. Temperilli has served in multiple management positions for Garner throughout his two tenures, most recently as Vice President after rejoining the company in October 2018.

As a senior crisis & emergency management professional, Mr. Temperilli has successfully responded and managed large-scale FEMA disaster events in concert with numerous state & federal agencies and numerous National Contingency Plan (NCP) environmental emergency events with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), United States Coast Guard (USCG), and other relevant state agencies. He has spearheaded gap analysis and planning for multiple public/private clients on a national catastrophic planning level. Having served as Type 1 Incident Commander and Type 1 Liaison Officer for numerous Type 1 incidents, John has conducted ICS and disaster preparation training and exercises internationally in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas.

A graduate of Texas A&M University, Mr. Temperilli has served in key positions on several advisory committees for the USCG, Region 6 Regional Response Team, and Spill Control Association of America. He has focused his career on integrating public/private entities with response & recovery planning and information sharing, developing relationships that prove to be critical to mission timing, speed of response, and ultimately the level of success for a response. Major project completions include: Venezuelan mudslide chemical response 2000; 9/11 World Trade Center terrorism response 2001; numerous major Gulf Coast tropical storm and hurricane responses; Haitian Earthquake 2010; Deepwater Horizon 2010; Mosier Oregon Bakken crude oil train derailment 2016; ITC fire & spill response 2019; Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing & immunization response 2020-present

"We are excited about the transition to President for John," said Russell Allen, CEO of the K-Solv Group. "His vast experience, numerous successful project completions, and undisputable record of execution have proven invaluable in growing Garner to the great company it is today. I look forward to seeing the impact he will make throughout 2021 and beyond."

About Garner

Garner Environmental Services, Inc., a K-Solv Group Company, has successfully executed emergency disaster response and recovery services domestically and internationally for over 40 years. We provide turn-key emergency management solutions including response, recovery, preparedness, surge staffing support, infectious disease planning and response, specialized debris management, animal depopulation & decontamination, as well as flood mitigation, prevention & response. For more information, visit garner-es.com or ksolvgroup.com.

