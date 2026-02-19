Garrett Motion Aktie
WKN DE: A2N5QP / ISIN: US3665051054
|
19.02.2026 17:43:52
Garrett Motion Shares Slide 8% Over Q4 Earnings Decline
(RTTNews) - Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) shares fell 8.01 percent to $18.94, down $1.65 on Thursday, after the company reported a year-over-year decline in fourth-quarter earnings despite higher revenue.
The stock is currently trading at $18.94, compared with a previous close of $20.59. It opened at $18.13 and has traded between $17.80 and $19.43 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume stands at 1.74 million shares, compared with its average volume of 2.32 million shares.
The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $7.01 to $21.42.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted net earnings of $84 million, or $0.42 per share, down from $100 million, or $0.47 per share, in the same period last year. Revenue increased 5.6 percent to $891 million from $844 million a year earlier.
