Garrington Group of Companies Introduces Blacksail Capital Partners

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Garrington Group of Companies ("Garrington") is pleased to announce the launch of Blacksail Capital Partners ("Blacksail").

Blacksail operates in both Canada and the United States, with key representation in the USA spearheaded by James Franz and in Canada by John Levac. Both have a strong history of success in the Asset Based Lending industry with a specific focus on deals ranging from $1-30 million in size. Blacksail will focus its expertise on providing working capital solutions to the underserved small to the mid-sized middle market sector in North America. Serving many industries including; manufacturing, transportation and logistics, staffing, digital media and consumer goods, amongst others, we strive to provide quick access to capital which would typically be more flexible than banks.

"We are very happy to have Jamie, John and all the other team members at Blacksail Capital Partners in our fold. We have come to lean on them heavily for their experience and expertise in the market and their understanding of the needs of our clients based on how they have historically helped similar clients succeed. Together we look forward to serving the market and partnering with their clients and networks to continue to solve the working capital challenges faced by so many small and medium-sized enterprises today," says Robert Thompson-So, Executive Vice-President and Chief Strategy Officer of LINE Financial Services and spokesperson for the Garrington Group of Companies.

About Garrington Group of Companies :

Garrington Capital was formed with the mission to develop a leading North American loan origination, underwriting and operations platform; handling Asset Based Lending, Factoring, and Specialty Finance loans ranging from $1 million to $30 million Throughout the last few years, Garrington structured a plan to attract professionals with a deep knowledge and understanding of commercial lending to help shore up an already strong commercial finance organization. Today, Garrington consists of three unique loan origination teams branded as Blacksail Capital Partners, IconiQ Finance and Liquid Capital, each with its own unique value proposition, and made up of a collective team of over 50 experienced loan originators.

Further information , please visit www.garringtongroupco.com or contact info@garringtonco.com.

About Blacksail Capital Partners:

Launching in September 2019, Next Edge Commercial Finance (In North East USA and Canada) rebranded the company name to Blacksail Capital Partners to better reflect the change in ownership and becoming a member of the Garrington Group of Companies. Blacksail focuses its expertise on providing working capital solutions to the underserved small to the mid-sized middle market sector in North America. Serving many industries including; manufacturing, transportation and logistics, staffing, digital media and consumer goods, amongst others, we strive to provide quick access to capital which would typically be more flexible than banks.

Further information, please visit www.blacksailcapitalpartners.com or contact info@blacksailcp.com .

