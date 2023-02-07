Gartner, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $256.8 million, or $3.21 per share. This compares with $209.4 million, or $2.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $297 million or $3.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $1.50 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $256.8 Mln. vs. $209.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.21 vs. $2.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.50 -Revenue (Q4): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.