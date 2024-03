Gartner Predicts a 25% Search Traffic Decline by 2026. Should Investors Avoid Google Stock Like the Plague?

Few organizations have their pulse on what's happening in the technology world than global IT research and advisory company Gartner (NYSE: IT). Its Magic Quadrant market research reports provide a great overview of where a specific technology industry is headed and who the main players are. To paraphrase an old TV commercial for E.F. Hutton: When Gartner talks, people listen.But my focus here isn't really about Gartner; it's about Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Gartner predicts a 25% search traffic decline by 2026. Should you avoid Google stock like the plague? My first reaction when I read Gartner's prediction was to rub my eyes and read it again. I thought that perhaps I misread the percentage and/or the year. But I hadn't. Gartner really is arguing that a massive decline in traditional search engine volume is on the way soon.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel