Gartner Sees FY23 Adj. Earnings Below Market - Update

(RTTNews) - Management consulting company Gartner, Inc. (IT), while announcing higher fourth-quarter results, on Tuesday initiated fiscal 2023 earnings and revenue outlook.

For the year, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $8.80 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.26 billion.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $9.53 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues would be $5.87 billion, and research revenue would $4.92 billion. Analysts expect revenues of $5.9 billion.

The company noted that research and total revenue growth would be about 100 bps and 80 bps higher, respectively, excluding the divesture from 2022's results.

The company further said it sees long-term, sustained, double-digit growth.