07.02.2023 12:35:45

Gartner Sees FY23 Adj. Earnings Below Market - Update

(RTTNews) - Management consulting company Gartner, Inc. (IT), while announcing higher fourth-quarter results, on Tuesday initiated fiscal 2023 earnings and revenue outlook.

For the year, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $8.80 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.26 billion.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $9.53 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues would be $5.87 billion, and research revenue would $4.92 billion. Analysts expect revenues of $5.9 billion.

The company noted that research and total revenue growth would be about 100 bps and 80 bps higher, respectively, excluding the divesture from 2022's results.

The company further said it sees long-term, sustained, double-digit growth.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gartner Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gartner Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gartner Inc. 326,35 7,35% Gartner Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Mehrheitlich Abgaben in Asien
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit Gewinnen im Mittwochshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost werden am Mittwoch überwiegend Verluste verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen