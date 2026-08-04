Gartner Up Nearly 8% In Pre-Market Boosted By Increased Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT), a research and advisory company with a focus on business and technology, on Tuesday revised up its annual earnings outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates adjusted income of $14 per share, compared with the earlier expectation of $13.25 per share. Gartner now projects adjusted revenue of $6.375 billion, compared with the previous outlook of $6.405 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted profit of $13.17 per share, on revenue of $6.5 billion.

IT was up by 7.95% at $163.44 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.