Gary LaDrido accepted into Forbes Finance Council

NEW YORK, June 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gary LaDrido, Managing Director of Renewable Advisors, an impact investment banking and leading strategy and financial advisory firm with an exclusive focus on private markets transactions in sustainability, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Gary LaDrido was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Gary LaDrido into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Gary has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Gary will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Gary LaDrido will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am humbled to be joining the Council," stated Gary LaDrido. "I look forward to collaborating with Forbes to further the narrative around improving utilization of the world's natural resources, climate change mitigation and advancing global progress in ESG, sustainable infrastructure and impact investing."

