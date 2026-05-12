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12.05.2026 12:15:00

Gas Prices Are Crushing Lower-Income Consumers, and These 3 Stocks Could Take the Hit

Prices at U.S. gas pumps aren't just irritatingly high; they're debilitating. Many Americans are feeling some serious budgetary strain due to the cost of driving their cars. Lower-income households are feeling the most pain, so much so that they're being forced to change their spending habits.Here are three stocks that could suffer the most if high gas prices continue to take a toll on consumer spending.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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