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21.03.2026 11:05:00

Gas Prices Just Jumped $0.48 in One Week, and History Says They're Going Higher

Well, that was certainly unpleasant. From Feb. 28, when bombs started falling on Iran, to March 7 -- the end of the first week of the Iran war -- gasoline prices in the U.S. jumped more than $0.48 to an average of $3.46 per gallon. They're up another $0.42 over the last couple of weeks, hitting $3.88 per gallon on Wednesday evening. If history is any guide, gas prices aren't coming down anytime soon.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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