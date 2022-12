Gas producers warn Australian supply at risk under price cap plan

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

AUSTRALIA’S biggest natural gas producers on Tuesday warned that the government was putting supply at risk, escalating an outcry after the government landed a surprise proposal to control prices beyond a one-year cap.In the first move that could hit supply, global major Shell paused accepting bids for gas under a plan to boost supply for Australia’s populous east coast in 2023 and 2024 while it assesses the government’s proposal.The government on Friday announced a 12-month cap on gas and coal prices to keep a lid on bills for households and businesses hit by soaring global energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.