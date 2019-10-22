Gasket Tape Demo Video Now Available from Stockwell Elastomerics

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stockwell Elastomerics introduces a new demonstration video showing the many benefits of using silicone gasket tape. This video shows the difference between open cell silicone foam, closed cell silicone foam, closed cell silicone sponge, and how they are used to make gasket tape. The video can be viewed on the Stockwell Elastomerics website Gasket Tape page: https://www.stockwell.com/gasket-tape/.

The benefits of and differences between unsupported acrylic transfer film adhesives and film supported adhesives are demonstrated. In the video, gasket tape is also shown being applied to an enclosure. Gasket tape is often installed on enclosures to prevent dust, air and weather intrusion. Additionally, Stockwell Elastomerics DP-1001 film supported silicone adhesive, which was developed to extend adhesive shelf life and provide dimensional stability, is discussed.

After viewing the video, a complimentary touch brochure that includes tactile button samples of different gasket tape materials can be requested, along with a small sample roll of one of five commonly used gasket tape materials. These can be requested online at: https://www.stockwell.com/GasketTapeTouch.

"This new gasket tape video was produced to clearly show how silicone tape is used", said Stockwell Elastomerics' CEO Bill Stockwell. "It also demonstrates the properties and applications of the different types of gasket tape materials."

