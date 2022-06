GasLog Slips 12% As Inflation Scare Looms Large

(RTTNews) - Greece-based oil and gas company, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is trading 12% lower in the Monday early trading session on no stock-specific news reported by the company. The stock market open lower as the May consumer price index rose 8.6% year-over-year.

The stock rose to its highest since 2020 last week and since then the shares have lost value in the market. Despite their steep downtick, the shares have gained almost 40% in the past 3 months.

The stock is currently trading at $6.04, down $0.76 or 11.18% since the previous close at $6.80. The stock opened at $6.60 in the in the morning and in the 52-week period, the shares have ranged between $3.05 and $7.23 per share.