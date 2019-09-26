Gasparilla Music Festival Releases Pre-Sale Tickets for 2020

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) has released a limited number of discounted "early bird" tickets on sale for its 9th installment taking place March 7-8, 2020, in Tampa. Two day general admission tickets are available for only $40 and two day VIP tickets for $175. The tickets are available on-line (www.gmftickets.com) on Thursday, September 26 at 9:00am.

"Our early bird tickets sell out every year, and this past year in record time," said GMF's David Cox. "We love that our loyal supporters can get tickets at an affordable price and have access to 2 days of great live music, food and people."

Last year's festival included 43 bands on 5 stages along Tampa's Riverwalk. More details about the 2020 festival will be available in the coming months, including an initial 2020 lineup being released in the fall. Past performers have included The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Modest Mouse, The Roots, Erykah Badu, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, and Cage the Elephant.

About GMF

GMF is produced by the Gasparilla Music Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011. In addition to the music festival held annually during the 2nd weekend of March, the foundation works year round to support music education through its Recycled Tunes program and to promote local musicians through its GMF Productions program. The foundation receives support from its membership program, Higher Ground. For information about becoming a member, visit www.higherground2020.com.

