|
24.04.2023 17:05:00
GATE Energy PTE LTD Achieves bizSAFE STAR Certificate in Singapore
SINGAPORE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy PTE LTD in Singapore has been officially awarded the bizSAFE STAR Certificate. bizSAFE is a nationally recognized program designed to help companies build workspace safety and health capabilities. bizSAFE is a 5-step program with the bizSAFE STAR being the highest achievable level that recognizes the company's Workplace Safety and Health Management System (WSHMS) identifies, manages and controls workplace risks or hazards in compliance with the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Act and international standards including ISO 45001.
Lee Jordan, CEO of GATE Energy, said, "After becoming the first business in North America to be certified by DNV to the ISO 45001 standard, it is a testament to our global focus on safety that the performance of our Singapore business is now also recognized by certification to this standard alongside their bizSAFE STAR accreditation. This is a significant achievement by our local team members as they continue to lead by example on the many projects and facilities where we provide commissioning, engineering and risk mitigation support through the Asia-Pacific region."About GATE Energy
GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning and specialty field services.
For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gate-energy-pte-ltd-achieves-bizsafe-star-certificate-in-singapore-301805637.html
SOURCE GATE Energy
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLethargie: ATX und DAX schließen kaum verändert -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel überwiegend leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche zurückhaltend. Der Dow kam im Montagshandel kaum vom Fleck. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.