Gate.io to launch Mirror World NFT Box

Gate.io, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges with over 10 million users worldwide and a wide range of tradable assets has announced the upcoming listing of Mirror World NFTs, on its NFT marketplace, set to launch on June 1st, 2022.

About Mirror NFT

Mirror World is a game matrix with AI-powered virtual beings (the Mirrors), fighting along with the players in the game universe. Mirrors are fully interoperable with all the Play-to-Earn games in our matrix. This means that anyone with a pass can use it to access any of them.

Among the existing game world designs, Mirror World includes [Mirrama], an ARPG that combines Roguelike gameplay, [Brawl of Mirror], a casual PVP-based arena dueling game; and [Beacon], an SLG-based game.

Mirror World is a perfect blend of a virtual playground, fun game experience, and a source of real-world rewards. The Mirror NFT is the world's first intelligent NFT, with each Mirror designed to have its unique characteristics, exclusive attributes, and ranks. With the AI-driven Soul, Mirror NFTs are dynamic and interactive that allow holders to connect to the whole game ecosystem. Currently, all 11,000 Mirrors for Generation Assets have been sold out and activated for trading.

Mirror Gen2 NFT collection contains 3 factions: Vida, Xeon and Nova, and within each faction, Mirror can be minted in Common, Rare, Elite, Legendary and Mythical rarities, and these AI-Powered Assets can be used in the Mirror World Matrix.

The Mirror Gen2 NFT , which will be launched on Gate.io, is priced at $50 for a quantity of 528 units. Mirror NFT is a core asset within Mirror World and serves the following purposes:

One Pass to Mirror World Matrix (3+ P2E Games Release in 2022)

to Mirror World Matrix (3+ P2E Games Release in 2022) Intelligent Virtual Beings with Independent Personalities

Mirror World In-Game Governance

As NFT Box continues to expand and experience overall success, Gate.io is committed to further contributing to the development of the Blockchain's GameFi and NFT communities, as well as wishes to employ this incorporation to significantly highlight its unremitting dedication.

