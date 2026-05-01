Gates Industrial Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A2JCGV / ISIN: GB00BD9G2S12
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01.05.2026 13:34:41
Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Q1 Profit Retreats
(RTTNews) - Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $59.7 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $62.0 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Gates Industrial Corporation plc reported adjusted earnings of $88.7 million or $0.35 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $851.1 million from $847.6 million last year.
Gates Industrial Corporation plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $59.7 Mln. vs. $62.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $851.1 Mln vs. $847.6 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 1.52 To 1.68 Full year revenue guidance: 1 % To 4 %
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Nachrichten zu Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs
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30.04.26
|Ausblick: Gates Industrial mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Gates Industrial mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)