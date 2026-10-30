Gates Industrial Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A2JCGV / ISIN: GB00BD9G2S12
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30.10.2026 12:44:08
Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Reports Increase In Q3 Profit
(RTTNews) - Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $86.5 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $81.6 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Gates Industrial Corporation plc reported adjusted earnings of $119.5 million or $0.47 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $903.6 million from $855.7 million last year.
Gates Industrial Corporation plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $86.5 Mln. vs. $81.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $903.6 Mln vs. $855.7 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.66 To $ 1.72 Full year revenue guidance: 3.2 % To 3.8 %
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Nachrichten zu Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs
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16.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Gates Industrial legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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