Gates Industrial Q2 Profit Surges, Lifts FY26 Guidance; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation Ltd. (GTES) were gaining in the pre-market on Friday after the company reported a surge in earnings, compared to the prior year. Further, the company raised its guidance for 2026.

In the pre-market session, the shares were at $26.83, up 1.05 points or 4.07 percent. On the previous day, the shares closed at $25.78.

The quarterly earnings attributable to shareholders were $170.9 million, up from $56.5 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings increased to $0.67 from $0.22 a year ago.

Net income from continuing operations was $178.2 million.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.44.

The application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions provider's net sales for the quarter climbed 6.6 percent to $941.6 million from $523.5 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company raised its sales, profitability and adjusted earnings per share.

The company now expectes core sales growth of 2.5 -4.5 percent in a range of $800-$830 million, up 100 bps at midpoint from prior guidance of 1-4 percent growth in a range of $775-$835 million.

Adjusted earnings per share is currently projected to a range of $1.62-$1.70, while the previous projection was in a range of $1.52-$1.68 million.

Gates anticipates higher sales growth in the second half of 2026 relative to initial guidance.