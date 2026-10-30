Gates Industrial Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A2JCGV / ISIN: GB00BD9G2S12
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30.10.2026 21:29:56
Gates Industrial Q3 Income Rises; Raises FY26 Guidance
(RTTNews) - On Friday, Gates Industrial (GTES) reported higher income in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year. Furthermore, the company raised its guidance for the full year of 2026.
Net income for the shareholders went up to $86.5 million or $0.34 per share from $81.6 million or $0.31 per share last year.
Adjusted Net income rose to $119.5 million or $0.47 per share from $100.7 million or $0.39 per share in the previous year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $215.4 million from $195.8 million in the prior year.
Net sales went up to $903.6 million from $855.7 million a year ago.
Looking ahead, the company raised its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for 2026 to $809 to $823 Million from $800 to $830 Million. The guidance range for Adjusted Earnings per share went up to $1.66 to $1.72 from $1.62 to $1.70.
On the NYSE in the after hours, the shares were trading 0.63 percent up at $23.98 after closing Friday's trading 9.22 percent down.
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Nachrichten zu Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs
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16.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Gates Industrial legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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