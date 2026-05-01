Gates Industrial Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A2JCGV / ISIN: GB00BD9G2S12
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01.05.2026 14:47:47
Gates Industrial To Buy Belts Business From Timken Company, Stock Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Friday, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the belts business from The Timken Company (TKR), including select manufacturing assets. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
With this deal, Gates expects to expand customer access and opportunities in priority markets, such as the industrial OEM and aftermarket channels, as well as the power sports segment of its mobility business unit.
This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.
In the pre-market hours, GTES is trading at $26.46, up 3.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Nachrichten zu Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs
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30.04.26
|Ausblick: Gates Industrial mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Gates Industrial mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)