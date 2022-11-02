|
02.11.2022 22:00:00
Gates Industrial to Participate in Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference
DENVER, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 4:40 p.m. Central Time.
To access the webcast and presentation materials, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com, and click on the event webcast link.
About Gates Industrial Corporation plc
Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-industrial-to-participate-in-bairds-2022-global-industrial-conference-301666479.html
SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
04.08.22
|Ausblick: Gates Industrial präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Gates Industrial legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.22
|Ausblick: Gates Industrial veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs
|10,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen - Kurssprung in Hongkong
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenausklang uneinheitlich, kräftig nach oben geht es jedoch an den chinesischen Märkten. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag tiefrot. Die Wall Street zeigtw sich mit negativer Tendenz.