06.09.2022 22:30:00

Gates Industrial to Participate in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

DENVER, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Gates Industrial Corporation

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-industrial-to-participate-in-the-2022-rbc-capital-markets-global-industrials-conference-301613615.html

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc

