Gates Launches New G-Force WorkHorse CVT Belt for Off-road Vehicles

G-Force WorkHorse™ belts bring material science innovation to fields, farms, and trails

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions – and a pioneer in belt-driven powersports applications – announces an expansion to its G-Force™ product portfolio.

The G-Force WorkHorse CVT belt is specifically designed to keep UTVs and ATVs moving through tough jobs and rough terrain. Engineered from a patented, fiber-reinforced Ethylene Elastomer compound combined with aramid cords, G-Force WorkHorse belts provide high operating performance and excellent heat resistance for better durability and load-carrying capability.

Features include:

Up to 2X increased belt life vs. the original Gates G-Force line

Excellent recovery from temperatures up to 175°C (338 °F) without glazing or hardening

"Drop-in" compatibility with most off-road vehicles for trail, mud, and sand riding without requiring specific belts for each type of terrain

Increased flexibility to reduce internal heat buildup

G-Force WorkHorse is available for a broad range of UTV & ATV models up to 800cc, such as the Polaris Ranger, Can-Am/BRP, Kawasaki Mule, and others. More vehicles will be added throughout 2023 to cover all major makes and models of UTVs, ATVs, and snowmobiles.

With the launch of WorkHorse, Gates will also be gradually sunsetting the original G-Force and G-Force C12 product lines. "G-Force WorkHorse was designed to simplify our product offering for our customers. One belt that outperforms two existing products regardless of where or how the customer uses it," said Tom Pitstick, chief strategic officer for Gates. "Our G-Force Workhorse belts rely on our latest material innovations to keep your machine running on the farm or trail."

Gates G-Force belts are available at powersports and automotive dealers across the globe. To learn more, visit www.gates.com/Gforce. To find the proper belt for an application, reference the Gates online catalog system at navigates.gates.com.

About Gates

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility and recreation, automotive, energy and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 30 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are related to and based on management's current expectations regarding the performance of the Company's business and its plans, objectives, and intentions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement should circumstances change, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-launches-new-g-force-workhorse-cvt-belt-for-off-road-vehicles-301888282.html

SOURCE Gates Corporation