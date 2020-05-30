Gateway for Cancer Research Announces New Grant Program for Clinical Trials Informed by Mobile Technology and Telemedicine

CHICAGO, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway for Cancer Research (Gateway), a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding transformational early-phase cancer research, is excited to announce the launch of a new grant program to fund clinical trials leveraging mobile technology and telemedicine to advance cancer science and care.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant disruption to clinical trial access for patients on or seeking investigational cancer treatment. Social distancing policies, patient concerns regarding travel to clinical settings for treatment and tactics to mitigate COVID-19 transmission at provider institutions have led to delays and the suspension of clinical studies at cancer centers in the U.S. and abroad.

The pandemic has underscored significant vulnerabilities to the centralized model of clinical studies in which the patient must "go to the trial." Gateway is providing grants in the range of $400,000 to $600,000 for early-phase clinical studies that advance technology-informed decentralized trial strategies. These may include telemedicine, wearables, remote monitoring, mobile nursing, or other strategies that bring the trial directly to the patient. Applications are being accepted now through June 22, 2020 and the recipients will be notified on July 30, 2020.

"At Gateway, patients are at the center of everything we do and the impact of the pandemic on their access to clinical trials has been deeply troubling," said Michael Burton, President and CEO of Gateway for Cancer Research. "The field clearly needs more robust methods and tools to ensure continuity of access to investigational therapies during this pandemic and beyond. To that end, we are pleased to announce this funding opportunity to accelerate decentralized clinical studies that put the patient at the center of trial design."

To learn more or apply for a grant, please visit GatewayCR.org/Research or email Research@GatewayCR.org.

About Gateway for Cancer Research

Gateway for Cancer Research is a nonprofit 501c(3) organization committed to funding innovative cancer research that helps people living with cancer to feel better and live longer as we work to end cancer as we know it. Thanks to generous underwriting, 99 cents of every dollar Gateway receives directly funds Phase I and Phase II cancer clinical trials at leading research institutions across the country and abroad. Since 1991, Gateway has supported more than 180 clinical trials and funded over $90 million in breakthrough cancer research. Get involved today by visiting GatewayCR.org, like us on Facebook and join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram, #BeAGateway.

