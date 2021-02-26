GATHER By Events DC And NASA Partner To Celebrate Naming Of Washington, DC Headquarters To Honor Mary W. Jackson

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official sports and convention authority for DC, announced its virtual venue, GATHER by Events DC, has entered into a programming partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in celebration of renaming its Washington headquarters to honor the late Mary W. Jackson.

As NASA's programming partner, GATHER by Events DC commissioned six local female artists to create visual interpretations of this historical occasion to be presented during a virtual naming ceremony. Events DC will provide the commemorative artwork to the Mary Jackson Neighborhood Center in Hampton, Virginia.

"This is an extraordinary moment in our collective history to witness the acknowledgement of the first African American female engineer at NASA in such a momentous way," said Greg O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "We couldn't be prouder to partner with NASA to commemorate the renaming of its DC headquarters for the brilliant Mary W. Jackson. Together, we celebrate her life and accomplishments as she was an inspiration for women to succeed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics."

Jackson worked in the segregated West Area Computing Unit of the Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va. As a leading mathematician and aerospace engineer, she was an encouragement for females to excel in NASA's science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers and was instrumental in helping to hire and promote more women at the agency. Her contributions and experiences were captured in the critically acclaimed 2016 film Hidden Figures.

The Naming Ceremony of the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters will stream live Friday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. on GATHER by Events DC.

Visit GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherthedistrict.com/mary-w-jackson-nasa-renaming to view the programming.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

CONTACT

Chinyere Hubbard

chubbard@eventsdc.com

202-439-5133

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gather-by-events-dc-and-nasa-partner-to-celebrate-naming-of-washington-dc-headquarters-to-honor-mary-w-jackson-301236676.html

SOURCE Events DC