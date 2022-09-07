Gather in Shijingshan and Explore New Opportunities of Urban Renewal and Industry Transformation

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 31st to September 5th, 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was held in Beijing. As one of the host venues of the 2022 CIFTIS, Shijingshan, taking the opportunity of building a new landmark for the revitalization of the capital city in the new era and met the new demands of urban renewal and industry transformation during the CIFTIS, hosted "1+N" summit forums, exhibitions and supporting events and gathered guests from home and abroad to exchange insights on major issues of urban renewal and industry transformation. All these efforts will facilitate Shijingshan to set a national-level sample for industry transformation and upgrading, promoting high-quality development of western Beijing in an all-round manner.

A Multi-dimensional Exchange to Explore New Opportunities of Urban Renewal and Industry Transformation

Grasping the chance of the national pilot project of relocating old industrial zones, Shijingshan has accelerated the process of urban renewal and industry transformation and upgrading, and proactively set a sample for industry transformation and upgrading, attracting attention from all sectors around the world.

The 2022 Shijingshan Urban Renewal and Industry Transformation Forum was held on September 2nd in the afternoon with the theme of "Together for a Shared Future", by Shijingshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality and Shougang Group, organized by ADG Expo Group Co., Ltd. The forum brought together big names in politics, the industry, academia and research around the world, highlighting its features of internationalization, specialization, and high-end. Jiang Zengwei, Director of Global Alliance for Trade in Services, Chang Wei, Secretary of CPC Beijing Shijingshan District, and Zhang Gongyan, Party Committee Secretary and Chairman of Shougang Group, attended and made opening speeches. Li Xianxia, Member of Standing Committee of CPC Beijing Shijingshan District, Deputy Mayor of Shijingshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, Vlad Marinescu, President of International E-Sports Federation (IESF), Li Yanling, Member of Party Leadership Group, Deputy Director of Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau, Liang Jie, Standing Committee Member, Deputy General Manager, General Legal Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer of Shougang Group, Felix Neugart, Chief Executive Director of the NRW.Global Business GmbH, and Feng Xingliang, Chief Representative of the NRW.Global Business China / Beijing & Guangzhou, delivered keynote speeches at the forum.

Jiang Zengwei, Director of Global Alliance for Trade in Services, pointed out in his speech that the Global Alliance for Trade in Services has been officially established in Beijing in April this year. As an international open cooperation platform with the principles of "neutrality, openness, inclusiveness and innovation", the Alliance is dedicated to establishing multi-level and diversified partnerships with enterprises, business associations, professional institutions, and industry organizations in the field of trade in services from different countries and regions around the world. It aims to improve the rules of trade in services, accelerate the digitalization process, and optimize the international business environment for the open, innovative and integrated development of the service industry and trade in services. All the efforts will contribute to the healthy and sustainable development of global trade in services and the prosperity and stability of the world's economy. In the meanwhile, the Global Alliance for Trade in Services will further enhance exchanges and cooperation with Shijingshan district, and make new contributions to the outbound development of the district.

Chang Wei, Secretary of CPC Beijing Shijingshan District, said in his speech that Shijingshan is standing at a strategic timing to be integrated into the new development pattern of the capital city, a challenging timing of transformation and development, and a critical timing of urban renewal. It will seize the opportunities of the post Winter Olympic era, ride the momentum of the revival of the new Shougang, implement the development strategy of urban renewal and industry transformation in an in-depth manner, make every effort to create a new landmark of "Together for a Shared Future" urban revitalization, and build the west gate of the capital at a high level. Shijingshan will take urban renewal as the key strategy in all urban development efforts and make good use of the three "golden cards" of the Winter Olympics, the CIFTIS and the new landmark. It will take industry transformation as the strategic support for efforts in economic development, seize the favorable opportunity of implementing the western Beijing action plan, speed up the construction of key industrial functional zones of "one axis and four parks", and comprehensively enhance development vitality, economic strength, and the overall competitiveness. It will take improving the business environment as an important starting point to stimulate the vitality of market entities, actively implement the Beijing's 5.0 policy on optimizing the business environment, promote smart administrative services, and facilitate enterprises from various sectors to start up and thrive with ease in Shijingshan.

Zhang Gongyan, Party Committee Secretary and Chairman of Shougang Group, shared that the old industrial zone of Shougang will adhere to the operation and development model that is professional, market-oriented and internationalized to continuously improve urban functions, actively introduce new business forms and models, and build an international consumption center city. Shougang aims to create a future-oriented, youth-oriented, international-oriented dynamic space for development, grow into a new landmark of "Together for a Shared Future" urban revitalization, lead the way for the transformation and development of western Beijing, and manifest the new image and new achievements in the development of the capital city in the new era.

In the ensuing roundtable dialogue, Zhang Li, Executive VP of Asia Digital Group, moderated the dialogue with Wang Zhiyong, Deputy Major of Shijingshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, Zhao Yinggang, Chairman of the China Sled Association, Deputy Director of the Sustainable Development Committee of BOCOG, Zhang Zhuo, Government Public Services Digitalization BU, Vice President of China Region, Huawei, Tu Sunhong, COO of Terminus, Juha Tuominen, Chairman of FinnCham Beijing, Kiran Patel, Senior Director of CBBC China and other distinguished guests. With the theme of "Seize Opportunities for Cities' New Chapter ", the exchanges were around multi-leveled subjects including ice and snow sports, financial technology, and international trade and cooperation, etc. The dialogue explored pathways to further stimulate the vitality of Shijingshan, improve the business environment, and allow more high-end resources, domestic and international, to expand their presence in Shijingshan, pushing forward new urban development together.

2022 CIFTIS has witnessed a total of 83 key signing projects collected by Shijingshan, amounting to approximately 43.6 billion RMB, covering "1+3+1" industries of high-tech, science fiction, sports and other emerging industries, as well as other areas such as urban renewal and platform establishment. The forum has celebrated the signing of some projects. Among them, 16 projects from key state-owned enterprises and high-tech industry were signed with the district government and 8 key projects of Shougang Park were signed with Shougang Park at the main forum as representatives of all projects, which demonstrated the great investment and market potential of Shijingshan district – a promising and thriving future. Sinograin Quality Inspection Center Co., Ltd. is a second-level company to be established by Sinograin Group Co., Ltd., which is mainly engaged in entrusted inspection of grain and oil and its products, food and beverages, animal feed and its raw materials, soil, fertilizer, etc. CASIC AI Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited. It is mainly engaged in artificial intelligence, system technology research and smart equipment R&D. The company will have an office in Shougang Park Jin'an Sci-Fi Plazza for, administration, R&D, and presentation purposes. WAVARTS (Beijing) Co., Ltd. has 20 years of successful experience in the audio field. As the leader in digital audio technology in China, it has participated in or led the formulation of many international, national, and industry standards. All the projects have fully reflected Shijingshan's achievement at the current stage of urban renewal and industry transformation.

During CIFTIS, Shijingsqihan hosted a number of forums, including the Qiaomengyuan Beijing Forum with the theme of "Overseas Chinese - Wisdom, Creation and Sharing of the Future"; the International Forum on Emerging Sports Industry and Urban Renewal; China International Finance Annual Forum 2022 with the theme of "Promote Openness and Inclusiveness, Embrace the Green Future"; 2022 China Forum on High-quality Development of Insurance Industry with the theme of "Safeguard the Macro-Economy, Advance High-quality Development of Insurance Industry", and the first China Life Services Development Conference with the theme of "Franchise and Digitalization Lighting Up a Better Life".

Multi-dimensional Manifestation of the Milestone Achievements of Shijingshan and the Establishment of the Platform for Cooperation

Taking the 2022 CIFTIS as the medium, Shijingshan will focus on further improving the transformation, function, vitality, and services, turning the industrial heritage into a multi-dimensional platform. While taking advantages of Shijingshan's characteristics and advantages, it has built a bridge between production and demand for all parties and facilitated the realization of a win-win partnership.

Shijingshan has turned its industrial heritage into a multi-dimensional exhibition platform. Among the exhibitions, the Culture & Tourism Services Exhibition, with the theme of "The promised Land, Duo-Olympics District, and a New Landmark of Urban Rejuvenation in Western Beijing", takes the integrated development of cultural industry and cultural tourism as the key, demonstrates advantages of Shijingshan in virtual reality, gaming and sci-fi industries, offering the visitors with real 5G+VR e-sports experience, the most trendy Chinese comic and animation, the coolest and latest games, and on-site Polaroid of A-Dream-of-Splendor-style beauty of the west of Beijing. It has indeed been a cultural and tourism feast that combines digital entertainment and interactive experience. With consumer finance and fin-tech as its main features and the establishment of Beijing Banking and Insurance Industrial Park as its highlight, Finance and Insurance Services Exhibition illustrated the innovative achievements of Shijingshan as a national-level finance industry pilot zone. China Everbright Bank Credit Card Center, Postal Savings Bank Credit Card Center, Hua Xia Bank Credit Card Center, Sunshine Consumer Finance, Sino-Dutch Life Insurance Beijing Branch, and Guobao Life Insurance Beijing Branch and other financial institutes presented their fin-tech innovation results and attractive a great number of visitors. At the largest exhibition of the year - the Sports Services Exhibition, Shijingshan has integrated the elements of the ice and snow industry and presented the development achievements of the "duo-Olympic district" from multiple perspectives. The International Ski Federation (Switzerland) Beijing Office debuted its S-LAB, the kinetic friction laboratory, at the exhibition. Tus Ice and Snow presented China's first ice sports themed sports center that they have built, offering the audience an intimate experience of the ice and snow technologies.

During the CIFTIS, Shijingshan has also hosted a series of supporting events. The Shijingshan Reception Room has selected representatives of key exhibitors and world-renowned enterprises to discuss exchanges and cooperation over one-on-one meetings. Business Visits Special Line has invited exhibitors to "Walk into Shijingshan" to understand and invest in Shijingshan through visits, experiences, and inspections. More than 30 sales campaign for exhibitors have been initiated in the cultural and tourism sections including Moshikou historic and cultural street, Liugonghui, Shangri-La, Xilongduo, and Shijingshan Amusement Park, covering categories of catering, exhibitions, venue tickets, accommodations, handcrafting experiences, sports, and cultural creativities. Through Metaverse + immersive recreation of Shougang duo-Olympic consumption and the metaverse virtual consumption settings such as the Xishan Yongding River cultural shopping consumption, visitors will have a completely different online touring and shopping experience enabled by technologies.

From a traditional heavy industrial zone to a high-end green city, Shijingshan will seize the opportunity of urban renewal and industrial transformation, strive to create a new landmark of urban revitalization "Together for a Shared Future", and continue to develop the west gate of the capital city at a high level.

