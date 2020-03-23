Gather Online to Celebrate Grassroots Climate Action in a FREE Event April 10 - 18, 2020

DENVER, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Team Academy is proud to present the 2nd Annual Online Earth Week Summit. The free event features a full week of live online workshops and virtual happy hours open to the public.

"Earth Day is such a special time for coming together to celebrate our love and care for our planet," said Joan Gregerson, Summit Organizer and Founder of Green Team Academy. "This year, it's especially important to be able to collaborate and celebrate together online."

Recent developments with the coronavirus are impacting the plans for celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day on April 22. Millions of people had planned to gather at hundreds of in-person events around the world. Most of those events are now being canceled due to public health risks.

"We're excited to host an online event that features a diverse array of community leaders and experts making a difference in their communities and the world," said Gregerson.

Special features of the event include:

Keynote address by forester, educator and musician, Dr. Thomas RaShad Easley of Yale University , presenting on Relationships, History and Hip Hop Forestry;

of , presenting on Relationships, History and Hip Hop Forestry; Online workshops featuring grassroots climate action initiatives with community leaders and experts;

Virtual happy hours for sharing positivity, questions and ideas;

Ability to participate in the UN75 Global Consultation

See complete schedule and register for free at www.EarthWeekSummit.com .

Green Team Academy helps people get together, make a difference and feel better by starting and growing thriving green teams in their communities.

Joan Gregerson is the founder of the Green Team Academy and host of the Green Team Academy Podcast. Joan is a coach, course creator, author and inspirational speaker. Joan is the author of the upcoming book, Climate Action Breakthrough: How Anyone Can Start a Green Team and Make a Huge Eco-Impact Fast.

