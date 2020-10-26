Gator's Multi-Use Face Masks for Eating and Drinking While Staying Safe in Public

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gator introduced new multi-use, double-layered face masks, perfect for eating and drinking in public. Originally, the masks were designed for musicians to allow them to play their instruments while wearing a mask that helps reduce the spread of aerosols. The patent-pending design adheres to recommendations from the NFHS study on aerosols*.

The masks, however, quickly became the perfect mask for lifestyle and leisure activities for anyone because its front-flap opening allows for eating and drinking while still wearing the mask.

"What makes our mask unique is that our team designed a patent-pending solution that uses magnets to keep the mouth flap open and closed," said Rob McCoy, Director of Product Management. "This allows you to eat and drink comfortably and easily while helping to mitigate the amount of aerosols."

"Gator was attentive to our recommendations from the International Performing Arts Aerosol Study," said James Weaver, NFHS Director of Performing Arts and Sports and Study Chair. "They took a listen-test-and-learn approach to create products that effectively address the findings of the study."

The masks are available in youth and adult sizes and have adjustable straps for comfort. The masks are also reusable and hand-washable.

