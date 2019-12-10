Gatski Commercial Names David Bauman managing director of property management

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gatski Commercial Real Estate Services has hired industry veteran David Bauman as managing director of property management.

Bauman has been in the property management industry in Las Vegas for 35 years, most recently as a regional manager for Northcap Commercial. Other notable positions include president of a company in Florida that specialized in commercial and multi-family residential property management around the country, regional manager at PK Nevada Investments and vice president of operations for TMC Management. But Bauman said he has held almost every position in the industry, from site maintenance to multiple-site property management, executive positions and asset management.

Bauman has a Nevada Real Estate License, Nevada Property Management Permit and Arizona Brokers License. "Over the course of my career, I've probably been involved in 13,000 multifamily residences and about 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate."

Bauman handles supervision of employees, business development and overall client relations in the property management division. He was attracted to the role because of his desire to be in positions where he can be involved in growth — both of the company he is working for and the people he is supervising. That's what he is most looking forward to with Gatski Commercial.

"I'm excited to experience and be involved in the growth of the company," Bauman said, "I have a lot of belief in this company, its ethics, the owner and the people working here. After I met with Frank Gatski for my interview, I did a background check on the company. I easily found that the reputation of this firm, its history, its ethics are outstanding in the industry, and I knew it's where I want to settle down. I want to be part of seeing it become the largest company of its kind in Vegas."

Credited to a background in the restaurant business, Bauman said he loves to cook in his free time, in addition to building wooden ship models and supporting his daughter, a freshman at UNLV.

For more information about Gatski Commercial Real Estate Services, call 702-221-8226 or visit www.gatskicommercial.com.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12801729

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gatski-commercial-names-david-bauman-managing-director-of-property-management-300971820.html

SOURCE Gatski Commercial Real Estate Services