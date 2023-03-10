Gauge Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Streamline Healthcare Solutions

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gauge Capital ("Gauge") announced that it has partnered with the founders and management team of Streamline Healthcare Solutions (www.streamlinehealthcare.com) ("Streamline" or the "Company") to provide growth capital and recapitalize the Company. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, Streamline is a leading provider of electronic health record ("EHR") software primarily serving behavioral health providers and state and local departments of health. The Company's web-based SmartCare platform allows disparate behavioral health stakeholders to share and manage information in a unified software platform. The Company serves a broad range of behavioral health end-markets including mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability.

"We look forward to partnering with Gauge and are excited about the resources they add to Streamline. As we prepare for significant growth opportunities in the market, we're looking forward to the support provided from an investment partner with healthcare and technology expertise. Gauge's growth investment in the business and track record will allow us to accelerate our growth, further invest in our infrastructure, product development and execution capabilities and expand the service offering to better serve customers and enable them to enhance care" said Co-Founder and CEO Javed Husain. "The Gauge team understands Streamline's vision for the future and embraces our commitment to elevating the standard of behavioral healthcare delivery."

"A forward-thinking approach to quality clinical care has always been the driver for Streamline's software architecture development. With Gauge's support, domain knowledge, and commitment to working with founders, we are extremely confident about the next steps in Streamline's development and look forward to being a part of that growth" said David Ryland, Co-Founder of Streamline.

David Friedman, Partner at Gauge Capital added, "Javed, David and the entire Streamline management team have built an impressive solution that we are confident can help customers achieve the Company's mission to dramatically elevate the standard of behavioral healthcare in the United States. Streamline's commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in their successes to date, and we look forward to partnering with the team to further invest in the business, enhance our solution for customers and accelerate our shared vision for growth."

As part of the investment, David Friedman, Stan Dennis, Sam Smith, and Colin Santoro from Gauge Capital have joined the Company's Board of Directors.

About Gauge Capital (www.gaugecapital.com)

Gauge Capital is a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Southlake, Texas. Gauge invests in five key sectors: business services, food & consumer, government & industrial services, healthcare, and technology. The Firm manages more than $2.0 billion in capital and in 2020, 2021 and 2022, Inc. Magazine named Gauge one of the top private equity firms for founders. In 2021, 2022, and 2023 Gauge was also named to the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market by Grady Campbell. In 2022, Gauge ranked in the top 5 out of 517 private equity firms in the HEC Paris – DowJones Small-Cap Buyout Performance Ranking. For more information, please contact Andrew Peix, Managing Director of Business Development at apeix@gaugecapital.com.

Disclaimer: From time to time, Gauge may be recognized or ranked by independent third-party rating services or publications. Such recognitions or rankings are generally based on information prepared or submitted by the recognized advisory firm, and are usually limited only to those advisory firms who choose to participate in such surveys. Any third-party recognition or ranking that may be included should not be construed as a guarantee that any client or prospective client will experience any specific level of investment performance or receive any specific level of customer service, as a result of such recognition or ranking. Furthermore, any such recognition or ranking should not be construed as an endorsement by any of Gauge's clients. As such, clients and prospective clients should not put undue reliance on any of these statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gauge-capital-announces-strategic-investment-in-streamline-healthcare-solutions-301768644.html

SOURCE Gauge Capital