GAUSSIN Announces the Start of Delivery of 36 APM 75T HE Electric Tractors, 24 POWERPACKS LMP® and 6 Charging Stations Ordered by CÔTE D'IVOIRE TERMINAL

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer in the clean and intelligent transport of goods and people, announces it has started delivering on the order of 36 APM 75T HE electric tractors, 24 POWERPACKS LMP® and 6 charging stations to equip CÔTE D'IVOIRE TERMINAL, the second container terminal in the port of Abidjan. GAUSSIN is delivering 14 APMs and 2 charging stations this week, for delivery to CÔTE D'IVOIRE TERMINAL at the end of April.

This historic order is the largest since the launch of the APM 75T HE, a 100% electric tractor designed to transport containers in ports. It represents a turnover of €9.9 million and is due for delivery in full in the first half of 2022.

CÔTE D'IVOIRE TERMINAL, pioneering zero emission container terminal in Africa

CÔTE D'IVOIRE TERMINAL is the second container terminal in the port of Abidjan. With a capacity of 1.5 million containers per year, it will cover an area of 37.5 hectares and will have 1,100 meters of quay with a draught of 16 meters. Once commissioned, it will be equipped with a full range of electrical equipment including 6 quay gantries and 13 RTG gantries. CÔTE D'IVOIRE TERMINAL is the first container terminal built according to the 8 pillars of the Green Terminal label, an environmental labeling process created by BOLLORÉ PORTS and validated by Bureau Veritas.

A promising future

GAUSSIN had announced in March 2019 the signature of a Framework Agreement with preferential rights valid until December 31, 2025 with Unicaf, Bolloré Group's central purchasing unit, for the APM 75T "HE" Hot Environment, 100% electric, equipped with the POWERPACK® LMP® from Blue Solutions. The agreement has resulted in 3 orders for the Ports of Abidjan in Ivory Coast and Freetown in Sierra Leone.

Discussions are underway for new orders in 2022 for other ports operated by Bolloré Ports.

"We are proud to start the delivery process of this historic order for GAUSSIN, which will enable the port of Abidjan to accelerate its ecological transition. Our partnership with the Bolloré Group remains a strategic pillar of GAUSSIN's strategy and I am delighted with the development prospects underway,” said Christophe Gaussin, CEO of GAUSSIN.

"We are entering the final stretch before the commissioning of Côte d'Ivoire Terminal scheduled for next November. This second container terminal illustrates all our know-how as a port operator both in technological and environmental terms. We are satisfied with our partnership with GAUSSIN and are pursuing our investment projects with the aim of reducing the impact of our activities on the environment year after year,” said Philippe Labonne, Deputy CEO of Bolloré Transport & Logistics.

Next steps

SITL Paris (Villepinte) : April 5 to 8

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Zeebrugge: April 6

Financial results 2021 : April 26

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Baltimore : April 29

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in New York : May 1

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Detroit : May 3

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Long Beach (Los Angeles) : May 6

Hyvolution in Paris : May 11 to 12

Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Los Angeles : May 9 to 12

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Las Vegas : May 14

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in San Francisco : May 16

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Seattle : May 18

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Vancouver : May 19

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Calgary : May 21

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Winnipeg : May 23

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Ottawa : May 26

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Montreal : May 27

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Québec : May 28

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in London : July 2

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Rotterdam : July 3

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Paris : July 8

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Héricourt : July 9

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Geneva : September 26

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Milan : September 28

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Rome : September 29

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Cairo : November 5

H2 Racing Truck World Tour in Charm el-Cheikh (COP27) : November 7

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE confirms the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.

In October 2021, GAUSSIN won the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

In January 2022, GAUSSIN successfully completed the 2022 Dakar Rally with its H2 Racing Truck, the first hydrogen-powered vehicle to enter the race and generate zero CO2 emissions.

In March 2022, Christophe Gaussin was named "Hydrogen Personality of the year” at the Hydrogénies - Trophées de l'hydrogène ceremony held at the French National Assembly.

GAUSSIN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010.

More information on www.gaussin.com.

About COTE D’IVOIRE TERMINAL

After an international call for tenders, the BOLLORÉ PORTS and APM TERMINALS consortium has been awarded the construction and management of the 2nd container terminal of the Port of Abidjan. Thanks to an investment of more than 262 billion FCFA, the construction work of the future CÔTE D'IVOIRE TERMINAL will be completed in 2022. Covering an area of 37.5 hectares, this new container terminal will be able to handle more than 1.5 million TEU containers per year and accommodate vessels with a draught of 16 meters along its 1,100 meters of quays. It will generate 450 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs. It will contribute to the development of skills and the training of Ivorian youth in port trades and in the handling of latest generation equipment.

For more information on GAUSSIN, go to www.gaussin.com

* This document may contain forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information refers to future prospects, developments and strategies of Gaussin and is based on an analysis of expected future results and estimates of amounts that are not yet determinable to date. Forward-looking information naturally contains elements of risk and uncertainty relative to events and therefore dependent on circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. Gaussin draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking information provides no guarantee concerning its future performance or financial situation, financial results or trends in the sector in which Gaussin operates, and which may significantly differ from those proposed or suggested in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Furthermore, even though the financial position of Gaussin, its performance and trends in the sector in which Gaussin operates comply with the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, such performance or trends may not be a reliable indication of the company’s future performance or prospects. Gaussin is not committed to updating or confirming analysts' expectations or estimates or to publicly correcting any information or event in order to reflect an event or circumstance eventually occurring following this presentation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005966/en/