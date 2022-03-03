GAUSSIN Announces World Tour for its Hydrogen-Powered H2 Racing Truck®, Following Success at 2022 Dakar Rally

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer in the clean and intelligent transport of goods and people, today announced the world tour of its H2 Racing Truck®, the world's first hydrogen-powered truck, which completed the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in January 2022. The H2 Racing Truck® will make stops in several European countries starting in March, before crossing the Atlantic to be exhibited throughout the United States in April.

An international exhibition to showcase GAUSSIN's expertise

After its successful run in the Dakar Rally in January 2022 in Saudi Arabia, and a tour of the country that continued GAUSSIN's Saudi journey, the H2 Racing Truck – the first hydrogen truck to complete the storied and challenging rally – will be exhibited internationally. "The interest in our truck is enormous, from journalists, public authorities, connoisseurs of the challenges of the energy transition, and above all from many industry players, enthralled by our technology," says Christophe Gaussin, CEO of the GAUSSIN Group.

The H2 Racing Truck is going to land in Europe:

First in Genoa, Italy's largest port, on March 10

Then, through France:

- in Paris from March 13-15.

- at GAUSSIN's headquarters in Héricourt, from March 17-28 during the Open Days and Investor Days.

In Toulon from March 23-24, where GAUSSIN will take part in the Meet4Hydrogen event.

Finally, in Zeebrugge, Belgium, one of the largest ports in Europe, at the beginning of April.

The truck will then cross the Atlantic to be displayed in the United States, where it will serve as a technological showcase for GAUSSIN. It will be:

in Baltimore, near Washington, from April 28.

in Los Angeles from May 9-12 for the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, in which GAUSSIN will participate.

The H2 Racing Truck will travel the country from coast to coast and should pass through:

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Las Vegas

And finally, the legendary Route 66.

The truck will continue its international journey, including a stop in Vancouver, Canada. This tour promises to be an opportunity for the Group to strengthen its partnerships with American industry players, with the aim of signing new licensing agreements.

During the various stages of the tour, spectators will be able to take pictures of the H2 Racing Truck, meet the "co-pilots”, and learn more about the technology of the hydrogen truck. The truck will also be accompanied by other vehicles from the GAUSSIN range, including the APM, the ATM and the Cit-e (ex-Bluebus).

A hydrogen truck with proven performance

The H2 Racing Truck, the most powerful 100% hydrogen and electric racing truck ever built, performed an exceedingly successful showcase at the 2022 Dakar Rally. It ran from the Red Sea, in Jeddah, through the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia traversing to Hail, Al Artawiyah, Al Qaisumah, Riyadh, Al Dawadimi, Wadi Ad Dawasir, Bisha and returning in the final sprint of the race to Jeddah, where it all began. The team for the H2 Racing Truck consisted of a crew driven by a Dakar winner, Philippe Jacquot pilot, and included Christophe GAUSSIN, CEO of GAUSSIN, as racing team manager. This heavy class 8 truck was entered in the experimental category of the Dakar 2022 for new clean energies. It was designed for extreme environments and was intended to demonstrate the performance and reliability of the hydrogen-electric motorization developed by GAUSSIN.

The H2 Racing Truck is a showcase of GAUSSIN's latest innovations. Unlike the solutions currently available on the market, the implementation of the hydrogen system has been developed on the basis of an ultra-light chassis, designed around the hydrogen and electric powertrain and based on the modular skateboard launched last April by GAUSSIN (see April 27, 2021 press release). It is the precursor of GAUSSIN's new range of 100% hydrogen and electric road trucks, designed by PININFARINA, which will be marketed this year and of which it is the first model. While obtaining the truck's registration to drive on European roads was a first success, the H2 Racing Truck®'s successful run in the Dakar Rally is an undeniable highlight for attracting new partners and customers on the market. Winning new licensing agreements is one of GAUSSIN's stated objectives in the context of its participation in the Dakar, and several promising relationships have been established during the race.

Upcoming events

Open days in Héricourt : March 17 & 18

GAUSSIN Investor Days in Héricourt : March 28

Paris Investor Access : April 4

2021 financial results : April 26

Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Los Angeles : May 9 to 12

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its expertise encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE confirms the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.

In October 2021, GAUSSIN won the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

In January 2022, GAUSSIN successfully completed the 2022 Dakar Rally with its H2 Racing Truck, the first hydrogen-powered vehicle to enter the race and generate zero CO2 emissions.

GAUSSIN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010.

More information on www.gaussin.com.

* This document may contain forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information refers to future prospects, developments and strategies of Gaussin and is based on an analysis of expected future results and estimates of amounts that are not yet determinable to date. Forward-looking information naturally contains elements of risk and uncertainty relative to events and therefore dependent on circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. Gaussin draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking information provides no guarantee concerning its future performance or financial situation, financial results or trends in the sector in which Gaussin operates, and which may significantly differ from those proposed or suggested in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Furthermore, even though the financial position of Gaussin, its performance and trends in the sector in which Gaussin operates comply with the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, such performance or trends may not be a reliable indication of the company’s future performance or prospects. Gaussin is not committed to updating or confirming analysts' expectations or estimates or to publicly correcting any information or event in order to reflect an event or circumstance eventually occurring following this presentation.

