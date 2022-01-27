GAUSSIN Successfully Finishes the Dakar Rally Driving the Most Powerful Hydrogen H2 Racing Truck® Ever Built, Sponsored by ARAMCO

GAUSSIN (ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer in the clean and intelligent transport of goods and people, announces that the H2 Racing Truck®, GAUSSIN's hydrogen-powered truck sponsored by ARAMCO, successfully managed its first challenge.

A successful first Dakar rally raid for GAUSSIN and ARAMCO

On the tracks of the 2022 Dakar Rally, the H2 Racing Truck® achieved the top-notch performance that would be expected from the first hydrogen truck to participate in the annual rally. The H2 Racing Truck®, the most powerful 100% hydrogen and electric racing truck ever built, ran from the Red Sea, in Jeddah, through the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia traversing to Hail, Al Artawiyah, Al Qaisumah, Riyadh, Al Dawadimi, Wadi Ad Dawasir, Bisha and returning in the final sprint of the race to Jeddah where it all began.

The team for the H2 Racing Truck® consisted, for this heavy vehicle, of a crew driven by a Dakar winner, Philippe Jacquot pilot, and included Christophe GAUSSIN, CEO of GAUSSIN, as racing team manager. This heavy class 8 truck was entered in the experimental category of the Dakar 2022 for new clean energies, and it was designed for extreme environments, which was intended to demonstrate the performance and reliability of the hydrogen-electric motorization developed by GAUSSIN.

GAUSSIN and ARAMCO celebrated the success of the company’s first year as a participant in the Dakar Rally at the closing ceremony on January 14 in Saudi Arabia, which was highlighted by a luminous drone show in the Jeddah sky. GAUSSIN also took the finish podium at the event and put its H2 Racing Truck® on display for all to see.

The successful demonstration of the H2 Racing Truck® during the event is promising but also rich in lessons for GAUSSIN, which was able to note the useful areas of improvement for the future, in particular the reduction of the truck's weight and center of gravity.

"We are very proud of our first run in the Dakar, which is a great success for GAUSSIN. The H2 Racing Truck® passed the planned test route without a hitch, with an availability ratio of 99.9%. We even exceeded some of our expectations, with a demonstrated range of 400 km, whereas our conservative estimate was for a range of around 250 km. Our hydrogen truck impressed on the spot, with its speed of 140 km/h, coupled with the silence of its engine, which is a huge asset for drivers, and finally a phenomenal torque, which made the difference in the dunes. This first entry also allows GAUSSIN to improve its truck in the future. Our ability to achieve a strong finish to the race is a testament to the conviction of our team that we must fight against climate change now and accelerate the transition to clean energy options,” said Christophe Gaussin, CEO of GAUSSIN.

A promising success for the marketing of GAUSSIN’s hydrogen trucks

The H2 Racing Truck® is an illustration of GAUSSIN's latest innovations. Unlike the solutions currently available on the market, the implementation of the hydrogen system has been developed on the basis of an ultra-light chassis designed around the hydrogen and electric powertrain and based on the modular skateboard launched last April by GAUSSIN (see press release from April 27, 2021). It is the precursor of GAUSSIN's new range of 100% hydrogen and electric road trucks, designed by PININFARINA, which will be marketed this year and of which it is the first model. While obtaining the truck's registration to drive on European roads was a first success, the H2 Racing Truck®'s successful run in the Dakar Rally is an undeniable asset for attracting new partners and customers on the market. Winning new licensing agreements is one of GAUSSIN's stated objectives in the context of its participation in the Dakar, and several promising relationships have been established during the race.

A success that reinforces the ARAMCO-GAUSSIN partnership

ARAMCO’s sponsorship of the truck is part of a broader ambition that aims to establish a modern manufacturing facility as well as hydrogen distribution business for on-road and off-road hydrogen powered vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

ARAMCO’s Advanced Innovation Center (LAB7) will be closely involved in GAUSSIN’s development of hydrogen-powered vehicles and the development of a remote controlled/autonomous hydrogen racing truck. LAB7 aims to integrate ARAMCO’s composite materials into GAUSSIN’s existing range of products to reduce the weight, energy consumption and cost of these vehicles.

"This is a milestone in the development of hydrogen. The Dakar Rally is one of the most grueling motorsport events in the world — a test of a vehicle’s ability to cope in the harshest conditions. As part of ARAMCO’s collaborations with key industrial players in the hydrogen sector, we are proud to be part of this historic moment, which demonstrates the significant potential of hydrogen as a viable alternative energy source,” said Ahmad A. Al Sa’adi, ARAMCO’s Senior Vice President of Technical Services.

Upcoming events

HyET Hydrogen Summit – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: February 27th

2021 financial results: April 26th

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE confirms the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.

In October 2021, GAUSSIN won the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

In January 2022, GAUSSIN successfully completed the 2022 Dakar Rally with its H2 Racing Truck, the first hydrogen-powered vehicle to enter the race and generate zero CO2 emissions.

GAUSSIN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010.

