GB Group Cuts FY27 Outlook On Weak Americas Identity Trading; Stock Down 25%

(RTTNews) - GB Group PLC (GBG.L), an identity and location technology company, on Friday trimmed its fiscal 2027 margin and revenue growth view, mainly citing weaker than expected performance in Americas Identity business.

On the London Stock exchange, GB Group shares were losing around 25.04 percent, trading at 173.91 pence.

For fiscal 2027, the company now expects total group revenue growth to be within the range of 1 percent to 3 percent, compared to previous estimate of mid-single digit growth.

GB now expects an adjusted operating profit margin of approximately 21 percent for the year. The previous estimate was adjusted operating profit margins to be 21 to 22 percent.

In its update on recent trading in its Americas Identity business, the company noted that first-quarter revenue in Americas Identity was only marginally below its plan, and the total group result was supported by strong trading from Identity in EMEA.

Meanwhile, Americas Identity's growth has not improved in the second quarter due to higher than expected volume attrition on a few material customers.

"While our sales pipeline remains strong, the time required to convert opportunities into recognised revenue given our normal sales cycle means the impact of this attrition is unlikely to be mitigated within the current financial year," the company noted.

The company added that it is moving into the next phase of plan to accelerate growth in the Americas. Tom Schutz, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, has left the business, and Chief Operating Officer James Gothard will assume interim responsibility for the Americas business.